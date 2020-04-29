American Investment Services Inc. Grows Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.