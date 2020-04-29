General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of GE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.