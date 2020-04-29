American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,385 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 9.4% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

