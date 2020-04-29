A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,304.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

