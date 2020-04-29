Aldebaran Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

