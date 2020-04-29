Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 270 ($3.55). HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 375.42 ($4.94).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

MAB stock opened at GBX 159.95 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.10.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.