Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 255 at HSBC

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.73 ($3.52).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 million and a PE ratio of 22.76. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Rotork will post 1364.9998744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

