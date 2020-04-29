Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 255 at HSBC

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.
ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.73 ($3.52).
Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 million and a PE ratio of 22.76. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.
Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.