Goldman Sachs Group Trims Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Target Price to GBX 2,258

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,264 ($29.78) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

SVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut Severn Trent to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,410 ($31.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,332.80 ($30.69).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,372 ($31.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,280.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,396.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.