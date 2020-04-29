National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,058 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,054 ($13.86) to GBX 1,058 ($13.92) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,115 ($14.67) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a GBX 1,065 ($14.01) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 994.85 ($13.09).

NG stock opened at GBX 938.60 ($12.35) on Wednesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 901.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 938.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

