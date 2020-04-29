Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,194.92 ($28.87).
Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,355 ($30.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,185.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
