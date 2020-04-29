Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,194.92 ($28.87).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,355 ($30.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,185.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

