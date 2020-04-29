Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,194.92 ($28.87).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,355 ($30.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,185.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Grid Price Target Increased to GBX 1,058 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
National Grid Price Target Increased to GBX 1,058 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Admiral Group PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Morgan Stanley
Admiral Group PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Morgan Stanley
Societe Generale Trims Prudential Target Price to GBX 950
Societe Generale Trims Prudential Target Price to GBX 950
FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Increased by G.Research
FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Increased by G.Research
Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.69 Million Position in Novartis AG
Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.69 Million Position in Novartis AG
Unilever NV Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management
Unilever NV Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report