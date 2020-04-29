Societe Generale Trims Prudential (LON:PRU) Target Price to GBX 950

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded Prudential to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410.64 ($18.56).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,107.50 ($14.57) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 969.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,291.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total transaction of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 48 shares of company stock valued at $56,615 in the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

