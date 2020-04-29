FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Increased by G.Research (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $259.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

