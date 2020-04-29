Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 2.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,096,000 after purchasing an additional 291,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,577,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 361,262 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 741,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of UN stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

