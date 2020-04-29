Brookmont Capital Management Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of WFC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

