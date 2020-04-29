Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NYSE HON opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $165.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.