Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

