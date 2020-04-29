Brookmont Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 246,595 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

