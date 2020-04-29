Brookmont Capital Management Sells 660 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.96.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.