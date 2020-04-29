Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

