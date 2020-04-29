U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

