Brookmont Capital Management Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

