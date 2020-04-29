Brookmont Capital Management Has $533,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.55.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

