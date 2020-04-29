Brookmont Capital Management Sells 1,413 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 680,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,962,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

