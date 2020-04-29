Brookmont Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average of $271.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

