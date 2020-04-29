Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

