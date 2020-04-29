Brookmont Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 39,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 276,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

