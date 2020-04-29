Brookmont Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

