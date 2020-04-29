Brookmont Capital Management Sells 372 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $336.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.