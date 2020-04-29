Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises approximately 2.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

