Bruderman Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 2.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

