Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,192,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned 1.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,008,000 after purchasing an additional 270,446 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

