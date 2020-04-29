Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 47.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 161,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

UNP opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $166.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.