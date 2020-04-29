Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Buys 120 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.59 and its 200 day moving average is $277.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

