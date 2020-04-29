Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Provident Bancorp worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVBC opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

