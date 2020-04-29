Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $539,000 Stock Position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of MiX Telematics worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis cut MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of MIXT opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

