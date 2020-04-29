Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,966 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,528,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 939,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 432,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 175,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 643,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 155,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

In related news, insider William J. Berger bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at $471,762.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

