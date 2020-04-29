iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $73.71.

