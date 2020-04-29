Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,548 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,319,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,719,000 after purchasing an additional 655,114 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

