Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 72,266 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.72. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $110.92 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

