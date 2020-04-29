Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBMG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of CBMG opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $283.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.02. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

