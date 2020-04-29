Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 735,186 Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 6,171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 735,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCH opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

