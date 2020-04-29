Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 174,864 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VET. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VET. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

NYSE VET opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $576.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $294.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 312.12%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.