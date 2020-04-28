Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

