Garner Asset Management Corp Has $746,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

