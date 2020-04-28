Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

