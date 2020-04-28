Carlson Capital Management Buys 1,652 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

