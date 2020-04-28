Bfsg LLC Sells 94 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.