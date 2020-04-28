Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,025.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,900.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.