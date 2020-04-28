Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,025.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,900.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 433 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 433 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC
Brightworth Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Brightworth Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report