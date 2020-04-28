Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

