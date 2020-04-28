Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

